Automatically Track Your StepsUsing HealthKit, Taskful will automatically update the progress of your step goal. All you have to do is enter something like, “Walk 5000 steps.” And that’s it!
Turn Goals into Daily TasksTaskful reads numbers in tasks (For example, “Read 50 chapters of book.”) and figures out the amount of the task you need to complete each day that you choose to work on thus task in order to complete it on time. All you have to do is give the task a deadline. It really is that easy!
Repeat Tasks Forever and EverYou can repeat tasks forever by simply tapping ‘Repeat’ and then ‘Repeat Forever’ and Taskful will repeat the task every day you choose to work on it, forever. Whether it’s drinking 5 glasses of water, walking 5000 steps, or checking the mail, Taskful truly makes entering your to-dos as seamless as possible.
Color Categorize your TasksTaskful provides it’s users with a beautiful array of colors to choose from when categorizing their tasks. It not only makes Taskful extremely organized but also fun and exciting as well!
What People Are Saying
What’s more is that it comes with a good deal of UI customizations such as a built-in dark mode. In other words, both in scope and depth Taskful decidedly one-ups Apple’s Reminders. And above all else, it feels good to look at one unifying ‘All Tasks’ tab, something Reminders’ stacked business cards look sort of makes impossible. Competing in the world of task managers and to-do lists is a tough gig on the App Store, yet it appears as though Taskful has found the sweet spot to prevail.
Taskful: Smart To-Do List is one of my favorite new to-do list applications. You can create smart tasks, track your steps, create group tasks, and create a reward system so that you have more of an incentive to accomplish your goals. The cherry on top is a Dark Mode and spiffy animations that make navigating this app, all the more enjoyable.